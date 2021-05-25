Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 90,590 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 476.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 428,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,444.00 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

