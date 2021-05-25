Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,184 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

NYSE LB opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

