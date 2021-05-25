Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.