Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 13,719 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

