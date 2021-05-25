Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Phunware also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Phunware in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

