Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after acquiring an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,689,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.