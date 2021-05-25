Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 4,017 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after buying an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $167,833,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

