Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NYSE MAS opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Masco has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 230,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

