Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,079 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

