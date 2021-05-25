Analysts Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target at $48.93

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE NFG opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

