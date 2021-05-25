Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

