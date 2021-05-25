Swiss National Bank Invests $147.49 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,331,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,441,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,026,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Stellantis had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stellantis will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

