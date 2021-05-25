IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $160,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after buying an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $549.71 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $290.18 and a one year high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.37 and a 200-day moving average of $499.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

