Swiss National Bank Buys 28,100 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.52% of Eversource Energy worth $153,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

