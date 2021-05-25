Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.41.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

