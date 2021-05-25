Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.16% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

