Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) PT at GBX 1,583.89

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

WEIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82). Also, insider Clare Chapman purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($24.40) on Friday. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939 ($12.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,896.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,876.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -32.35.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

