IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 3,722 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

