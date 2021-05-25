IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

