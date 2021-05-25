Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

