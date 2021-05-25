Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,454,000 after acquiring an additional 317,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

