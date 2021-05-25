Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,133 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

