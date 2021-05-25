Investors Buy High Volume of The Allstate Put Options (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,287 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the typical volume of 369 put options.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.