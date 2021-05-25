Grid Dynamics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,406% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,412 shares of company stock worth $814,226. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDYN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.