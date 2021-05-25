Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Provention Bio Put Options (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,875 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,434% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

