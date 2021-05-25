GAN’s (GAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. GAN has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $672.13 million and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in GAN in the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GAN by 221.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

