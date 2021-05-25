Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

