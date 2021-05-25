Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 653 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,135,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,016. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.44. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

