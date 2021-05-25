Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,225 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $73,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $297,559,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $34,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

