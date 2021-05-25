IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $201.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

