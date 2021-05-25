IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

