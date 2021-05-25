IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 52.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.84. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

