IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.