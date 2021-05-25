Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

MCF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

