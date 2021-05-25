Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $104,000 Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 163,890 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 35.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. TheStreet upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.52. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

