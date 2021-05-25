Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 276,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.