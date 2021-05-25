Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.35. The company has a market capitalization of $559.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.