The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,034 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $658.95 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $311.11 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The company has a market capitalization of $276.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.17 and a 200-day moving average of $547.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.