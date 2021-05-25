The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,577 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,673,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

