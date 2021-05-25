iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Boosted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,651 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

