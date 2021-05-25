Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

