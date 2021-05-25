Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $70,264,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.1% during the first quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,127,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in iQIYI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of IQ opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.92) EPS. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.