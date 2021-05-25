Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,530 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.