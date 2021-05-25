Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.34. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of SIMO opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

