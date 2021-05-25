Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $9.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

