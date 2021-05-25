Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,625 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 54,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 702.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

