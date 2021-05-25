Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 5N Plus (VNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 5N Plus (TSE: VNP):
- 5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$4.50.
- 5/11/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.