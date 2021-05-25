Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 5N Plus (VNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 5N Plus (TSE: VNP):

5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.75 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

5/11/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,499,620. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

