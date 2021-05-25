The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

