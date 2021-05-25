The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $42,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

