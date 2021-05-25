Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.